Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $367,000.

FNDB opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

