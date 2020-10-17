Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,966,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,735,000 after buying an additional 117,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $83.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

