Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 966 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

