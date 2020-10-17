Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPYY. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Repsol has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.