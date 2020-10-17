Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

EXR opened at $114.63 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

