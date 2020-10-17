Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Resolute Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

