Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

