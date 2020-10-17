Reviewing Aphria (APHA) & The Competition

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $9.01, indicating a potential upside of 93.73%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 97.53%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -42.27 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.73

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

