Reviewing Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) & Cytosorbents (OTCMKTS:CTSO)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 8.83 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.13 Cytosorbents $24.95 million 14.80 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -14.26

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62% Cytosorbents -53.56% -122.99% -45.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nephros and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.28%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

Nephros beats Cytosorbents on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

