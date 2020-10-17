Reviewing Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) and Envista (OTCMKTS:NVST)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) and Envista (NYSE:NVST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Straumann alerts:

This table compares Straumann and Envista’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $1.13 billion 15.00 $277.36 million N/A N/A Envista $2.75 billion 1.56 $217.60 million $1.79 15.02

Straumann has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envista.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A Envista 0.33% 3.83% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Straumann and Envista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 0 N/A Envista 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Straumann shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Envista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envista beats Straumann on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics. It provides biomaterials, such as bone augmentation materials, membranes, fleeces, and sponges; ceramic healing and screw retained abutments; intraoral scanning solutions; 3D printers; milling machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, biologics, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers, as well as materials, third party systems, and guided surgery; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, implant maintenance products, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems Clear Correct aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.