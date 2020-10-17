Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 132,653 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $3,139,896.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,510,170 shares of company stock valued at $251,421,926. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 127,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

