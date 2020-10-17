Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.