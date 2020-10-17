Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.