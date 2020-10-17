Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 802 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.