RLI (NYSE:RLI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. Analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

