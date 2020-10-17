Robert Disbrow Sells 34,000 Shares of Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,750 shares in the company, valued at C$1,110,645.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$17,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$5,482.50.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Shares of CPI opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

