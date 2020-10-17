Robert W. Baird Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Underperform

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Infosys by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 363,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 103,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Infosys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,568,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after buying an additional 830,803 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

