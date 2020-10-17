Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

