Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) a $28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 265,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 132.2% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 132,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 992,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

