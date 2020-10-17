Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €59.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.28 ($57.97).

Shares of DAI opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a PE ratio of -167.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.40. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

