RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.
RPT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
