RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

