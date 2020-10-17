Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUSHA. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.35. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $972,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

