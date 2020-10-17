Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$19.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.18. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.35.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.00 million. Analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5567362 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

