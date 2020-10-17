Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE SAIL opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,722,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,700. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,057 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,395,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,356,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,311,000 after buying an additional 1,627,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 78,872 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 549,744 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

