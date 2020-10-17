Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Salisbury Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $96.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

