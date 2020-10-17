San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 1,270 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.