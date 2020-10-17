San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 1,600 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

NYSEARCA NORW opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

