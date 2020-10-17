San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 60 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 366.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $296.87 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

