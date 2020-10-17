San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 735 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SYSCO by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.78 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

