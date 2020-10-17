San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

