San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

