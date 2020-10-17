San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,785 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,172,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,200,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

CG opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

