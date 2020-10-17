San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.74.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.93 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

