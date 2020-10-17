San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $341.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

