San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 909.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.