San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 107 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,786,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

