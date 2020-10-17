San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 589 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 358,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,084.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

