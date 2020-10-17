San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 92 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 720.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $316.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

