San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 977 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,232,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.09 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

