San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,250.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 139,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

