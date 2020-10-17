Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $273.03 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $277.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

