Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

