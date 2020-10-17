Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.