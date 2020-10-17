Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

