Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Citigroup raised Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
