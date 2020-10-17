Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

FM opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

