Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$8.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARX. ATB Capital boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.58. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.1594904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.67%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.