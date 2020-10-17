Scotiabank Raises Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$4.25

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) stock opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $785.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

