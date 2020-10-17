Scotiabank Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$63.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$51.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.88. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$34.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

