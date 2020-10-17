Scotiabank Raises Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$5.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

FRU opened at C$3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $436.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.71. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.18.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.0395652 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

